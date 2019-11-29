MARTIN WOLF: Why Jeremy Corbyn will not get my vote
People who run the Labour party are real socialists and, like most socialists, instinctive authoritarians
29 November 2019 - 09:52
At the age of 16, I joined the young socialists, the youth branch of the Labour party. I was a supporter of the leader, Hugh Gaitskell, who opposed the party’s “Clause IV”commitment to nationalisation. I then encountered the hard left or, as we called them, “Trots”, after Leon Trotsky, an architect of the Soviet revolution, assassinated by Joseph Stalin. I disliked them then. I dislike them now. I doubt their commitment to freedom and democracy.
With Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, the hard left took over the Labour party. It was a change of enormous, and probably enduring, importance. Labour remains the UK’s main opposition party. At some point, it is likely to gain power. I wish I could want it to do so. I do not.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.