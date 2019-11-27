Opinion MARTIN WOLF: Three eras of conflict hold lessons for standoff between US and China For the first time since 1914, Washington, under the erratic leadership of Donald Trump, faces a power with an economic potential exceeding its own BL PREMIUM

History does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes. This remark is often incorrectly attributed to Mark Twain. But it is a good one.

History is the most powerful guide to the present, because it speaks to what is permanent in our humanity, especially the forces that drive us towards conflict. Because the biggest current geopolitical event, by far, is the burgeoning friction between the US and China, it is illuminating to look back to similar events in the past. In a thought-provoking book, Destined for War, Harvard’s Graham Allison started with the account of the Peloponnesian war by Thucydides, the great Athenian historian of the fifth century BCE. However, I will focus on the three eras of conflict of the past 120 years. From them much is to be learnt.