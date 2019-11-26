Opinion GIDEON RACHMAN: Brexit shakes up an odd couple The person who is really irritating the German government is the president of France BL PREMIUM

“Ah, your last visit to Germany without a visa,” joked a senior German official as I walked into his office in Berlin.

Despite the barbed greeting, I found little antagonism towards the UK and its prime minister, Boris Johnson. On the contrary, the person who is really irritating the German government at the moment is Emmanuel Macron, the president of France.