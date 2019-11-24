Opinion Carbon offsetting is like selling pardons to redeem the dead BL PREMIUM

London — Not since the Catholic Church sold indulgences to reduce time in purgatory has there been such a flourishing market in the forgiveness of sin.

Thanks to climate change, a rash of organisations are offering to absolve guilt over polluting if we pay them to “offset” carbon. While their motives may be admirable, this new gold rush could prove to be a dangerous delusion.