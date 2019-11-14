Opinion PHILIP STEPHENS: Where is Britain going? To the polls — and then it’s anybody’s guess BL PREMIUM

“Where are you heading?” The “you” in this context is Britain. The question is one I hear over and again each time I venture beyond its shores.

Much as the convulsions over Brexit have paralysed Westminster politics and poisoned the national discourse, they are cause for confusion and sorrow among friends and allies. How could such a sane, stable democracy so lose its way? I always struggle for an answer.