Opinion THE BIG READ: Global powers fight for supremacy in emerging space arms race Nato launched its first-ever space policy in 2019 and leaders are likely to declare space a 'domain' of operations at a meeting in December

Half a century after the first moon landing, there is a surprising entry into the geopolitical tussle over space — Norway.

The Nordic nation plans to launch two satellites in 2022 to bring strong broadband coverage to its strategically important Arctic north. Satellites were once able to roam freely without fear of interference, but that is no longer the case as the great powers fight for supremacy in space.