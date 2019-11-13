MARTIN WOLF: What will it take for China to beat US to global domination?
“It’s easy to win a race when you’re the only one who knows it has begun. China is thus on the way to supplanting the US as the global hegemon, creating a different world as a result. Yet it doesn’t have to end this way.” This anxious view comes from the Hudson Institute’s Michael Pillsbury.
Pillsbury is one of the most influential American thinkers on US-China relations. His book, The Hundred-year Marathon: China’s Secret Strategy to Replace America as the Global Superpower, is more than a call to recognise reality: it is a call to arms. On one central point Pillsbury is certainly right: China’s rise is the great political event of our times. Getting the response right is crucial. It is so easy to get it wrong. Today, I fear, the US is getting it frighteningly wrong.
