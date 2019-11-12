GIDEON RACHMAN: India and Modi get a free pass from the West — for the moment
12 November 2019 - 09:58
The world’s democracies are desperate to believe in India. From Washington to Tokyo, and from Canberra to London, the country is viewed as an indispensable counterbalance to China. The two Asian giants are the only countries in the world with populations of over 1-billion people.
Last year the US defence department renamed its Pacific command the Indo-Pacific command, a reconception of the geopolitical map that is intended to balance Chinese power by bringing India into the picture.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.