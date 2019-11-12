Opinion GIDEON RACHMAN: India and Modi get a free pass from the West — for the moment BL PREMIUM

The world’s democracies are desperate to believe in India. From Washington to Tokyo, and from Canberra to London, the country is viewed as an indispensable counterbalance to China. The two Asian giants are the only countries in the world with populations of over 1-billion people.

Last year the US defence department renamed its Pacific command the Indo-Pacific command, a reconception of the geopolitical map that is intended to balance Chinese power by bringing India into the picture.