Not lovin’ it: #MeToo has made relationships at work strictly taboo
Historically, growing opportunities for women, anti-discrimination laws and longer working hours eventually began to translate into workplace romance
06 November 2019 - 11:42
Love is in the air in the corner office these days, and that’s not a good thing.
At the weekend, Steve Easterbrook of McDonald’s became the fifth US CEO to step down over a consensual relationship since June 2018 when Intel boss Brian Krzanich lost his job, according to data collected by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The cluster of departures is the first of its kind since the outplacement firm began keeping records.
