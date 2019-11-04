Tony Blair: This is the way out of infantilisation of UK politics
Electorate should vote for capable politicians who will not spout populism
04 November 2019 - 08:35
We are witnessing the infantilisation of British politics. The December 12 general election has been called to resolve Brexit but, if that is the question, it should be asked in a referendum. Millions of voters are confused and uncertain, lost in a maze of tactical voting conundrums.
We see competing campaigns of populism — left and right — from the two parties capable of forming a government. Moderate MPs are either retiring or powerless, left to fight under banners they do not really believe in.
