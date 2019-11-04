Opinion Tony Blair: This is the way out of infantilisation of UK politics Electorate should vote for capable politicians who will not spout populism BL PREMIUM

We are witnessing the infantilisation of British politics. The December 12 general election has been called to resolve Brexit but, if that is the question, it should be asked in a referendum. Millions of voters are confused and uncertain, lost in a maze of tactical voting conundrums.

We see competing campaigns of populism — left and right — from the two parties capable of forming a government. Moderate MPs are either retiring or powerless, left to fight under banners they do not really believe in.