FT'S LEX COLUMN
THE LEX COLUMN: Secure growth path, on the face of it
Facebook produces another set of quarterly earnings that exceed expectations
31 October 2019 - 13:33
The list of antitrust investigations facing Facebook is getting unwieldy. There is the Federal Trade Commission, the department of justice, the EU, Congress and US state officials. Does any of it matter to the social media company’s financial performance? Not yet.
In the midst of regulatory scrutiny, bad publicity and another awkward public appearance from founder Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook has produced another set of quarterly earnings that exceeded expectations.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.