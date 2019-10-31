Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Secure growth path, on the face of it Facebook produces another set of quarterly earnings that exceed expectations BL PREMIUM

The list of antitrust investigations facing Facebook is getting unwieldy. There is the Federal Trade Commission, the department of justice, the EU, Congress and US state officials. Does any of it matter to the social media company’s financial performance? Not yet.

In the midst of regulatory scrutiny, bad publicity and another awkward public appearance from founder Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook has produced another set of quarterly earnings that exceeded expectations.