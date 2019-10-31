Opinion PHILIP STEPHENS: Happy march towards democracy was too good to be true The 2008 crisis and the rise of populism have exposed the failings of globalisation BL PREMIUM

Two great earthquakes shaped the present global order. The first, in 1989, seemed to promise an irresistible march towards liberal democracy and open markets. The opportunity was squandered by those intoxicated with their apparent triumph. A second set of seismic shocks then saw the world turn back towards nationalism and protectionism.

The end-of-history theory of the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago was always, well, ahistorical. There was nothing ineluctable about the advance of political pluralism and market economics. The splintering of Yugoslavia into warring nationalisms should have been sufficient warning against hubris.