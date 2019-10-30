Opinion MARTIN WOLF: How the eurozone ensured that Germany did not become another Japan What are the euro’s benefits to Germany? An answer comes from a comparison with the economy that it most closely resembles: Japan’s BL PREMIUM

To think that two and two are four/And neither five nor three/The heart of man has long been sore/And long ’tis like to be.” Anybody thinking about the economy needs to recall these lines by the English poet AE Housman. Things must add up. The question is how. People responsible for large economies cannot ignore this. A tragedy of the eurozone, especially of Germany’s role within it, is that the transition to thinking about how income and expenditure add up at eurozone and global levels has so far failed to occur.

This partly explains widespread German hostility to the policies of the European Central Bank (ECB). Yet those policies will not fundamentally change. They may have to become even more aggressive. If so, the disaffection revealed in resignations by three German officials from the ECB board, most recently Sabine Lautenschläger, and in attacks by German policymakers, will worsen. This hostility could have long-run consequences not dissimilar to those of three decades o...