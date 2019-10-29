How AI is being used to fight against deepfakes
Big Tech companies are also working on technological fixes to the problem, but the better the defence becomes, the smarter the offence grows
29 October 2019 - 11:04
It was surprisingly easy for me to call Donald Trump from the middle of a tent at the Financial Times Weekend festival in September. The US president answered the phone immediately, chatted about his fondness for London, downplayed US-China tension and promised that trade talks with post-Brexit Britain would go “fantastically well”.
He conceded that electoral manipulation might disrupt the 2020 presidential vote, before asking: “So are we really having this conversation right now or is this just artificial intelligence [AI]?”
