Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Chile is no basket case It is doubtful the country's woes can be blamed on recent unrest, but can President Piñera maintain stability?

Chile’s billionaire president, Sebastián Piñera, is no strongman dictator in mirror shades. But Santiago has been rocked in October by the worst riots since military dictator Augusto Pinochet was in power. Emerging market investors may well shrug. Yet Chilean equities trade at a valuation premium. That will be threatened if Piñera’s government cannot quell unrest.

Over the past 45 years Chile has transformed itself. In the early 1980s the country was brought near to collapse by a crisis that left half its banks under state control. Since then, Chile has become a bastion of economic stability. A mandatory pension system set up in 1981 was seen as a model for other countries. State enterprises were privatised. China’s voracious appetite for copper brought hefty foreign investment.