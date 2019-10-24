Opinion Sun sets on legendary blackboard chalk-maker and ilk Japan’s prized monozukuri ('thing-making') prowess at unmatchable niche manufacturing heads to the corporate grave BL PREMIUM

When a three-minute documentary about Japanese chalk appeared online recently, you could tell immediately that it was destined for millions of clicks: classic quirkiness with all the trimmings.

A legendary brand of Japanese-made chalk — Hagoromo Fulltouch — coveted cultishly by American mathematicians for its peerless blackboard performance; academic mythology about no-one ever writing a false theorem using Hagoromo; a warning that production was about to cease forever; chalk-hoarding and grey market chalk arbitrage by some of the world’s finest minds. Package all that with synth marimba music and professors at Berkeley and Columbia saying things like, “I assumed the secret ingredient was angel tears”, and dull old calcium carbonate becomes glistening internet gold.