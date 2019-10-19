Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: Bolivia’s first indigenous president, Evo Morales, refuses to get tired As ‘Evo’ prepares to face the voters again on October 20, his aura of invincibility is beginning to fade, and more critics fear Bolivia may be tilting towards autocracy BL PREMIUM

Evo Morales polishes off another strip of chicharrón and licks his fingers. Latin America’s longest-ruling sitting president seems to be savouring not just the mountain of deep-fried pork in front of us, eaten in true campaign trail style with bare hands, but also the prospect of possible controversial fourth electoral victory on Sunday.

We are sitting at a rusted metal table, ringfenced by guards, in a remote village in central Bolivia where the 59-year-old has just delivered a fiery speech. As is usual for these parts, the reception was warm. “People tell me, ‘Evo, if you do well, we’ll do well’,” he tells me.