Opinion MARTIN WOLF: Policymakers doing stupid stuff in a house on fire BL PREMIUM

“Don’t do stupid sh*t.” With the last word turned demurely into “stuff”, this became known as the “Obama doctrine”. It reflected the lessons Barack Obama had learnt from his presidential predecessor’s unnecessary Iraq war. For many, the doctrine was defeatist.

Today, I see its merits. It would be wonderful to see intelligent action in response to our many challenges. Yet, today, application of the Obama doctrine would be a relief.