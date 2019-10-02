Opinion THE BIG READ: ‘Is it still valid to adopt a concept called political Islam?’ There are those who believe whatever happens within the Muslim Brotherhood, the ideology of political Islam will live on among conservative Muslims BL PREMIUM

Istanbul — Just days after hundreds of people marched through Cairo and other cities calling for the Egyptian president to step down, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi settled into a chair alongside his US counterpart Donald Trump and briefly addressed the rare explosion of public anger against his rule.

“As long as we have political Islam movements that aspire to power, our region will remain in a state of instability,” Sisi said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. “But I want to assure you, especially in Egypt, the public are refusing this kind of political Islam.”