Opinion Simple recipes for change can become overbaked sausage rolls Government intervention in anything from saving Thomas Cook to 'let's just do Brexit' can often do more harm than good

“An act of economic vandalism,” said the trade union Unison. What did they have in mind? There are all too many candidates. Apparently the vandalism was a failure to prop up a package-holiday company, which suggests the bored kids in my neighbourhood are missing a trick.

The collapse of UK tour operator Thomas Cook is a big blow: 150,000 British residents have been stranded overseas, others have seen long-anticipated holidays evaporate and many thousands of jobs are at risk. The prospect of well-paid executives strolling off into the sunset adds to the stink.