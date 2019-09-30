Opinion Savvy investors shift to gold as Doomsday Dollar scenario looms Amid the US’s changed place in the world, and with it the growth potential of its corporations, stock prices of US multinationals and the dollar could be in for a correction BL PREMIUM

For decades, global savers, and American retirement savers in particular, have been taught that you should put most of your money in an S&P index fund — one that tracked the fortunes of the largest US companies — and then forget about it until you were close to retirement. Since the mid-1980s onwards, that has been more or less good advice. American multinationals were, after all, the best way to buy into globalisation, and globalisation was very good for the stock prices of many big companies.

But recently, I’ve begun to wonder — what would it mean if the entire paradigm for long-term investing was to change?