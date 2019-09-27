Just how important is Hong Kong to China? (Not as much as you think)
Trade finance in Hong Kong is cited as an important link for the mainland; but that only accounted for 6.2% of mainland loans at the end of 2018
27 September 2019 - 12:24
Does China need Hong Kong as a financial centre? The People’s Daily certainly thinks so. In an editorial on September 16, the paper argued that Hong Kong is irreplaceable for China because of its importance as an offshore renminbi trading hub, its rule of law, its role as a risk and wealth management centre and its place as one of the freest economies in the world.
But is this true? Unfortunately, due to the globalisation of finance, along with rising mainland control of Hong Kong’s banks and corporate life, Hong Kong’s role in China’s financial system is likely to diminish.
