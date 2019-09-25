Opinion GIDEON RACHMAN: How ideas that emphasise group identity over individual rights are ‘problematic’ At a time when both the right and left are obsessed with group rights, Vasily Grossman’s argument for the primacy of the individual still feels vital and urgent, 60 years after it was written BL PREMIUM

The liberal tradition is weak in Russia. But I recently came across one of the most inspiring statements of the liberal ideal that I have ever read, in the work of a great Russian novelist, Vasily Grossman. At a time when both the right and left are increasingly obsessed by group rights, Grossman’s argument for the primacy of the individual still feels vital and urgent, 60 years after it was written.

If you have never read Grossman’s Life and Fate, you should. The book, set in Russia and eastern Europe at the time of the battle of Stalingrad during World War 2, was completed in 1960. But it was suppressed by Soviet functionaries, alarmed by its unsparing depiction of Stalinism. Grossman’s magnum opus only appeared in 1980, 16 years after his death, and its reputation has been growing ever since.