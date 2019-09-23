Opinion Danone GMO move is part of a shift as companies rethink the pursuit of profit Advocates for the idea that firms should adopt a broader purpose argue that the global financial crisis laid bare the limits of chasing the bottom line for its own sake BL PREMIUM

London — In February 2016, Emmanuel Faber, CEO of Danone, put a radical proposal to the French food multinational’s senior US executives at a meeting in White Plains, New York.

Against the grain of agricultural production in the US, where most is genetically modified, Faber proposed shifting about half Danone’s products — representing about $1bn of yoghurt sales — to non-GMO ingredients. He argued that this was an important change that would improve soil health and biodiversity.