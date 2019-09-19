Opinion PHILIP STEPHENS: Boris the big, fat Brexit-hungry liar Prime minister is trampling all over the traditions and laws that sustain Britain's parliamentary ecosystem BL PREMIUM

What will she be thinking when he next tips up at Buckingham Palace? Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s longest reigning monarch. As titular head of state, she has granted regular weekly “audiences” to her prime ministers for 67 years. There have been 14 in all — the first, Winston Churchill, the latest, Boris Johnson. The queen has not divulged a word from these private encounters. Now she hears that, just two months in office, Johnson has been lying to her.

It is a fair guess that one or two others among the 14 may have occasionally shaded the truth. I wonder if Anthony Eden was entirely honest about the Suez debacle? Johnson, though, has put himself in a class of his own. He stands charged by three senior judges with premeditated deception in persuading the queen to suspend parliament so he can force through Britain’s departure from the EU on October 31.