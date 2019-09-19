Fed chair pushes back on Trump’s Twitter warpath
19 September 2019 - 23:07
US President Donald Trump’s spat with the Federal Reserve may have taken on a new dimension, with his evolving call for zero or negative interest rates finally meeting some resistance from central bank chair Jay Powell.
During the press conference following the Fed’s decision on Wednesday to ease monetary policy, Powell effectively pushed back on the idea of cutting the benchmark borrowing rate to zero or further.
