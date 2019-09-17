Opinion SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Alarm bells over facial recognition Biometric mapping of faces is already heavily used in China but in the US and the EU regulators are wary of privacy laws BL PREMIUM

Crude biometric mapping of faces from photographs or videos has been around for years. What is new is the ability of machine learning to filter billions of recordings to identify citizens who were anonymous before.

Shopkeeper, advertiser, security guard, spy: they may all be watching you without you knowing. No wonder there is a backlash.