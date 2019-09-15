Why it pays traders to keep a close eye on Trump tweets

The JSE also capped a good week, with the all share now up 8.32% for 2019. It lost just more than 11% in 2018
Government is already borrowing just to pay the interest
Some fresh fruit and vegetables could be in short supply and prices might rise in the event of a no-deal Brexit, supermarket bosses warned this week
The president may not be under threat of being replaced, but the lack of support from his cabinet means he has to crack his whip
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority says the roughly 1,500 funds won’t achieve the economies of scale they need to reduce administration costs
Economists put the probability of a negative outlook in November at 50% or more
Some insurers deny they spy on you to repudiate your claims
PSG Konsult's buyback scheme made a poorer man of me after some promising early returns
A number of players of the recent past and present will be playing their last World Cup tournament
Bridget du Toit is head of sales and services at accounting software company EasyBiz Technologies
US president Donald Trump is tweeting more often these days.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.