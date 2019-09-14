Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: Pierre Lagrange: ‘I say things like they are … most of the time’ The 57-year-old Belgian is a financial nerd and one of the early super successful ‘hedgies’, but his back-story is edgier BL PREMIUM

Shortly before my encounter with surely the City’s zaniest financier, Pierre Lagrange sends a mischievous message. He has had “another cool idea”. We are to scrap the plan to meet in his Mayfair club. Instead we should lunch at his tailor — and it is his tailor. It is six years since he startled the worlds of fashion and finance by buying Huntsman, then the stuffiest of gentleman’s outfitters. I am, he says, to go to the boardroom, which was “totally wrecked” in an action sequence in the second Kingsman spy movie.

So it is that on a hot summer’s day I trot along Savile Row and into the Huntsman showroom, past two stags’ heads and rolls of dandyish tweed and up a flight of stairs. It’s easy to see how director Matthew Vaughn was inspired to make the Kingsman films after being fitted for a suit here.