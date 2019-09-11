FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Apple treads water while awaiting 5G
Offering more of the same, as it did with new smartphones, will not reverse the global slowdown in shipments of the products, nor is it guaranteed to raise revenue
11 September 2019 - 12:36
Apple has been holding its iPhone customers in limbo for years. Instead of brand-new features it provides tweaks to existing ones while it waits for the enhanced mobile capabilities of 5G technology in 2020. The new smartphones it announced on Tuesday offer more of the same.
The iPhone 11 will have longer battery life, two or three cameras on the back depending on price, and a cute, slowed-down video mode for “slofies” (slow-motion selfies). None of this will reverse the global slowdown in smartphone shipments, which International Data Corp thinks will fall 2.2% in 2019. Nor is it guaranteed to raise revenue.
