Amazon protectors face the heat from loggers, crooked ranchers and Brazil’s president

Scientists are aiming to go beyond improving the sustainability of agriculture in the region. Potentially more game-changing are plans to map and sequence the genomic codes of the Amazon’s bountiful wildlife.

Though considered the most biodiverse ecosystem on the planet, less than 1% of the DNA of the complex life in the jungle has been fully sequenced by scientists. Castilla-Rubio, a Cambridge-educated biochemist, believes such an endeavour would open up vast economic opportunities once the results were transferred to industry.

“We have thus far only sequenced 0.28% of complex life on the planet,” he says. “But knowledge of that 0.28% was the basis for multiple industries — pharmaceuticals, chemicals, materials, fuels — and has resulted in annual sales of at least $4-trillion.”

For conservationists, one of the most promising options is to reforest lands that have been illegally razed — a strategy that has been hailed as one of the “most effective” for mitigating climate change, a team of European environmental scientists wrote in the Science journal in July.

The process, however, is time-consuming, expensive and often futile.

Careful mix

“Planting a forest is very complicated work. It is like a life system, an entire body. You have to make sure the heart, the stomach, everything is in the right position. To build an artificial body requires a lot of study,” says Marcello Guimarães, chair of Mahogany Roraima, a commercial timber and reforestation plantation in the northern Amazon.

Each tree has to be planted in consideration not only of the sun and the shade, but also other trees, which can interfere with growth. Similarly, planting a single type of tree increases the risk of disease, so a careful mix of species needs to be arranged. This typically needs to be done by expert arborists, of whom there are few in the Amazon.

In addition, some species, such as eucalyptus, grow easily and quickly but they do not provide a habitat for biodiversity to flourish — they become a “dead zone”, says Guimarães.

Once planning is complete, the reforestation process then needs to be implemented at scale. Under the terms of the Paris climate accord, Brazil has pledged to reforest 12-million hectares by 2030 — a long shot at current rates.

“Reforestation has unique challenges of its own. What is the right type of tree, what was the native species, are there nurseries and seed banks? A lot goes into how you make sure you grow healthy forests that increase biodiversity,” says Duncan van Bergen, vice-president for nature-based solutions at Royal Dutch Shell, the oil group.

Guimarães believes the solution has to involve convincing landowners and farmers that there is a clear economic benefit from adopting new technologies. Using satellites to monitor his plots and autonomous planting machines, the businessman from the northern state of Roraima aims to increase planting from 200ha a day to 100ha an hour.

Of his timber plantations, only 20% can be used for commercial purposes while 80% are kept as reforested land in accordance with Brazilian regulations.

Providing opportunities

“The main point for us is we are trying to develop a commercial business, but the reforestation is very important to this process,” says Guimarães. “If we can develop this as a business, we can [compete] with the deforesters.”

The idea of creating an economic incentive is one shared with the Amazonas Sustainable Foundation, a non-profit group that seeks to empower local communities by providing opportunities in the production chains of cocoa, nuts and fisheries.

“We get changes by making people realise they can improve their livelihoods by the sustainable use of resources,” says Virgilio Viana, CEO of the foundation, pointing to a 60% reduction in deforestation in the areas in which they work.

Viana worries that the encouraging signals being sent from Bolsonaro to illegal loggers will make the work of non-profit groups more difficult. The president has publicly attacked Ibama, the environmental agency, and even accused NGOs of being behind some of the fires in the Amazon region. “If the cost of illegality is reduced, it makes sustainable development less competitive,” he says. “It shifts the economic balance.”

The non-profit group also has concerns about financing. The organisation is a primary beneficiary of the Amazon Fund, a multimillion-dollar conservation scheme supported by Norway and Germany. As deforestation in Brazil spiked in 2019, Berlin and Oslo suspended funding, triggering a diplomatic spat with Europe, which has since been worsened by the Amazonian fires.

Luiz Carlos Lima, a federal public prosecutor in Roraima, an Amazonian state next to Venezuela, is optimistic that the situation in Brazil will improve as citizens become more aware of environmental crime and the risks of climate change.

“Brazil is a teenager right now. Europe is an old man,” he says. “Teenagers don’t respect the law.”

Additional reporting by Carolina Pulice in São Paulo

Cattle farmers add to pressures on Amazon

While big agricultural businesses worry about the damage to their reputation from deforestation, the challenge for the Brazilian government is dealing with the tens of thousands of producers — in particular small-time cattle ranchers — who prefer to clear Amazonian lands rather than nourish existing plots.

“Our system of cattle rearing is very rudimentary. Each cow requires one hectare of land, one cow per football pitch. When the land is degraded, they simply open up new areas of land and so it continues,” says Ricardo Augusto Negrini, a public prosecutor in Pará state.

Many of the fires which have provoked worldwide outrage are a result of small farmers clearing land for planting or raising cattle, says Luiz Carlos Lima, a federal prosecutor in Roraima state. “There is a clear line from deforestation to the fires [started by farmers].”

Though figures for fires and deforestation are up sharply in 2019, there were nearly twice as many fires in 2010.

The difference in 2019 is the perception that the federal government has given a green light to the illegal loggers, wildcat miners and ranchers who are behind much of the destruction.

For farmers in Brazil’s Amazonian states, one particular point of contention is that they can only use 20% of their land. The remaining 80% must be preserved. “I don’t want to have to pay 100% but use only 20%. That is not right,” says Carlos Xavier, president of the Federation of Agriculture and Livestock in Pará.

“The people here have among the lowest levels of development in Brazil. So why can’t we take advantage of this potential to transform my society?”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has dismissed the numbers showing an increase in deforestation as “lies” and fired the head of the agency after the data were released. Ricardo Salles, his environment minister, says the solution to illegal logging is to “monetise” the rainforest by opening up areas to commercial development.

“Since the presidential election, there has been a prevailing sentiment that people can deforest without fear of punishment. The organs responsible for fining and punishing perpetrators are weak and have been starved of resources,” says Negrini.

© The Financial Times 2019