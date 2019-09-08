Opinion Naspers tech king Koos Bekker goes global BL PREMIUM

When the former South African apartheid publisher Naspers lists its global internet empire in Amsterdam on September 11, the tale will be told of how its chair and former CE, Koos Bekker, transformed the company with a single $32m bet.

The stake in China’s Tencent that Bekker bought in 2001 is worth about $133bn, making it one of the world’s most successful investments. Naspers is now too large for SA’s stock market, leading to the European listing.