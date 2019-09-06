Opinion Why investors have lost patience with Zimbabwe International investors believe it is still too early to invest in the country in the absence of a credible and speedy commitment to both political and economic reform BL PREMIUM

Zimbabwe is in crisis. With 18-hour daily power cuts, water shortages, long fuel queues and a food security calamity that the UN calls the country’s “worst ever hunger crisis”, the nation is at a tipping point.

Yet Zimbabwe boasts one of Africa’s highest literacy rates, it has abundant natural resources and was once known as the breadbasket of the continent. It has the potential to be an economic powerhouse. But this will only happen with political stability.