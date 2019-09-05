Opinion Philanthropists throwing money at AI should focus on ethics, not tech Rise of the machines prompts billionaires to set up academic institutes and research centres BL PREMIUM

The list of existential threats to mankind on which wealthy philanthropists have focused their attention — catastrophic climate change, pandemics and the like — has a new addition: artificially intelligent machines that turn against their human creators.

Artificial intelligence (AI) could pose a threat “greater than the danger of nuclear warheads, by a lot”, says Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind electric carmaker Tesla. As the author James Barrat put it, a superhuman intelligence, equipped with the ability to learn but without the ability to empathise, might well be Our Final Invention.