Opinion Boris Johnson will get his place in history, but maybe at the cost of his country There are still a few hoops to jump through before the election is called but if MPs stick to their resolve, the contest will be called within a few days BL PREMIUM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s place in political history is assured, although it will be a few more weeks until we know whether it is the place he would have wanted. By pursuing a high-stakes confrontational approach from the moment of winning the Conservative leadership, Johnson has driven the country to the brink of an October election that ensures he will either be the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister or the man who broke the parliamentary logjam to deliver Brexit. Whatever else, Johnson has not been timid.

After two years of parliamentary stasis, British voters are going to be faced with an election that will transform Britain. It is an election that will determine not only the future of Brexit, but of the [British] union too. Voters are effectively being forced to choose between Johnson and the serious possibility of a no-deal Brexit or Jeremy Corbyn’s radical left agenda. It is going to be a painful contest for those who say of themselves as centrists.