Boris goes pro-rogue — and opponents will have to act fast
29 August 2019 - 10:09
Boris Johnson is forcing his opponents to face a hard but simple fact. If they want to stop him from pushing through a no-deal Brexit, they are going to have to bring him down, and quickly. By announcing plans to suspend parliament for up to five weeks, the UK prime minister has shown he is ready to provoke a full constitutional crisis to drive through his policy.
The fury of his opponents is unmanufactured. The speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, will have spoken for many MPs when he referred to the prime minister’s gambit as a “constitutional outrage”. It may be legal, but it is certainly an extreme step designed to run down the clock and stop parliament asserting its will.
