THE LEX COLUMN: BlackBerry slow on the uptake

BlackBerry boss John Chen has spent six years telling anyone who will listen that he has a simple plan to repair BlackBerry’s revenue decline: messaging apps. Never mind that teenagers long ago replaced BlackBerry’s Instant Messenger with the likes of WhatsApp and Snap, BlackBerry says it can sell a communications security system to grown-ups instead. Less cool but hopefully more sustainable.

Other bright ideas include reducing the workforce and digging out old patents in the hopes of asking other, more successful companies such as Facebook to pay for BlackBerry technology. Licensing revenue, which includes intellectual property and makes up almost a third of the company’s total, rose more than 14% in the latest quarter. Yet this is likely to have more to do with BlackBerry handsets than internet protocol, in spite of BlackBerry’s attempt to leave smartphones behind in 2016. Handsets such as the new bright red KEY2 are designed and sold by third parties who license the brand....