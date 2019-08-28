Opinion If you have an opinion, why not put your name to it? Anonymity and pseudonymity thrive on the internet — in online product reviews, on Twitter and in readers’ comments below news articles BL PREMIUM

Reading about the 19th century battles between Noah Webster and his many enemies, real and imagined, I was struck by the famed US lexicographer and others’ frequent resort to the anonymous article. In 1834, an article in a Massachusetts periodical accused Joseph Worcester, Webster’s mild-mannered rival, of “gross plagiarism”.

Webster’s name did not appear on the article, but it was in all likelihood written by him, according to The Dictionary Wars, a book by Peter Martin. Anonymous articles were common in the 18th century and much of the 19th.