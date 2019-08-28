Opinion Flight shame — flygskam — makes airlines worry and jet-setters feel guilty (possibly) Climate concerns have sparked a public backlash against flying that would have been almost unthinkable even a year ago BL PREMIUM

London — When cyclist Anna Hughes stopped flying 10 years ago, it seemed like a radical fringe idea. But now the founder of Flight Free UK has convinced thousands of people to join her — and to avoid flying due to the climate effects of air travel.

Her campaign is just one part of a no-fly movement that is spreading rapidly across Europe and has given birth to a new phrase: flygskam, or Swedish for flight-shame, which means feeling guilty about jetting off on vacation. “It has become a social norm that you think holiday, you think flight,” says Hughes, who no longer goes anywhere that cannot be reached by bike, train or boat. “Most people are unaware of how flying affects the environment.”