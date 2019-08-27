Investors can bank on the timelessness of timepieces
Swatch and Richemont are confident their lasting craftsmanship will survive the threat of smartwatches, protests and even Instagram
27 August 2019 - 05:06
Nobody wears a luxury watch to tell the time, puff their makers. Swiss mechanical timepieces are bought for aesthetic qualities, not functionality. That explains why they have survived the rise of the smartwatch.
The latest threat is protests in Hong Kong, the Swiss industry’s biggest export market. Share prices of Richemont, which owns Cartier, and Swatch have fallen around 10% since latest results revealed the first scars. Watchmakers of Switzerland’s Jura region need not hang up their tools, however.
