Interest rate cuts and clearer guidance are in the air as global growth slows

As leading central bankers met last week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, financial markets and media anxiously awaited indications of future policy direction. The topic in 2019 was “Challenges for Monetary Policy”, and amid slowing global growth the talk is of interest rate cuts and clearer forward guidance.

In September the European Central Bank may commit to keeping rates below zero beyond 2020. Some economists think the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee should make explicit interest rate forecasts, mirroring the US Federal Reserve practice. Many hope the Fed’s recent 25 basis point rate cut will be the first of many. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda of the Bank of Japan faces calls for action to counter stubbornly low inflation. More quantitative easing is possible.

Given the uncertainty, in 2019 particularly, the precise words spoken at Jackson Hole will be scrutinised with great care. But what central banks can do alone is no longer very important.

It has been clear since the 2008 global financial crisis that when short- and long-term interest rates are already very low, further cuts make little difference to real economic activity. If the BoE now cuts its rate from 0.75% to 0.5% the impact on consumption will be trivial. Because big German companies can already borrow 10-year money at less than 0.5%, using quantitative easing to reduce that to, say, 0.4% will make almost no difference to their investment plans. Pushing policy rates too far into negative territory could instead reduce growth by limiting bank profitability and lending.

Central banks’ attempts to manage expectations are also ineffective. When German bond yields show that investors expect negative ECB rates for a decade, promising they will not rise until 2021 cannot have more than trivial impact.

Despite all this, a mountain of economic commentary is still devoted to predicting minor shifts in central bank policy, and central bankers still obsess over the effectiveness of their communications. Two factors explain this disconnect between economic importance and the focus of economic debate.