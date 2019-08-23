Opinion The Mooch comes clean about ‘petulant narcissist’ Donald Trump Those audacious enough to tell Trump a hard truth or offer mild criticism are cast aside, disparaged and made an example of BL PREMIUM

My uncle Anthony Defeo survived the D-Day invasion mostly by luck. His Higgins boat landed on a Normandy beach near a decoy minefield and members of his battalion who made it to the shore were able to climb up the beach into German-occupied territory.

Despite having an Italian immigrant mother — my Nana — who was frequently told by nativist Americans to “go back to where you came from”, Uncle Anthony became a decorated war hero. His contributions helped bring an end to the war and the beginning of Western Europe’s alliance with North America in building a framework for long-term global peace.