Opinion Democracies need fixing if they are to survive

Like cars, personal computers and the human body, democracies must be fixed from time to time to work well.

Today, millions of US and European citizens feel powerless and unrepresented in political and economic systems that respond inadequately to their needs. Mistrust of once deeply respected institutions is widespread. It is becoming fashionable to speak of a “democratic recession”, or worse, in western societies.