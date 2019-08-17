LUNCH WITH THE FT: Win Bischoff on stamping one’s foot in retrospect, and other tales
Bischoff is set to step down in October as chair of the UK’s audit regulator, after a half-century career in finance
“Patrick!” hails a friendly voice behind me as I exit London’s Victoria Tube station. I’m on my way to Olivomare, a discreet Belgravia restaurant that my guest, Sir Win Bischoff, has chosen. But Bischoff has been on the same Tube train as me and so the encounter begins 10 minutes early — not over the crispbreads and olive oil that we will soon be sharing, but amid the bustling, fume-choked streets that lead to our tranquil lunch location, just around the corner from Bischoff’s stuccoed home.
The 78-year-old is set to step down in October as chair of the Financial Reporting Council, the UK’s audit regulator, after a half-century career in finance. He is the epitome of the City gent, still sprightly and a touch rosy-cheeked from years of wining and dining. Even without the bowler hat and rolled umbrella that were the uniform of Bischoff’s generation when he joined the merchant bank Schroders in the 1960s, he seems the embodiment of the old-school British banker.
