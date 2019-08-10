Opinion Only a brutal shock will free markets whipsawed by trade fear A significant drop in US equities might convince Donald Trump to change tack BL PREMIUM

The investment playbook over the past 18 months during the US and China trade dispute has been one of ignoring the short-term noise and waiting for a buying opportunity.

Bouts of financial turmoil that knock down equities and other risk assets have been followed by periods of relative calm that spurred a rebound in sentiment and market performance.