Opinion Trump's sanctions against Iran foreign minister a disquieting misfiring

Donald Trump’s administration tightened its cordon sanitaire around Iran last week, imposing sanctions on Mohammad Javad Zarif, the foreign minister who negotiated the nuclear containment deal Iran signed with six world powers in 2015 — and which the US president unilaterally ripped up in 2018.

It came after the US listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — Iran’s praetorian guard at home and expeditionary army abroad — as terrorists in April and the extension of sanctions over the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in June.