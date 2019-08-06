Opinion China uses its currency to soften the worst effects of trade war BL PREMIUM

Beijing — If the renminbi had “cracked seven” — or po qi, as falling through seven to the dollar is known in Chinese — in late 2016, it would have been a sign that Beijing was losing its grip on the carefully managed currency and possibly the world’s second-largest economy as well.

But when that line was finally crossed on Monday, after flirting with it for almost three years, all was calm in Beijing.