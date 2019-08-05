Democratic debates show signs of shift from wealth grabbing to distribution
The focus has moved from how the government can help the markets work better, to how the public sector can rein them in, and slicing the economic pie more fairly
05 August 2019 - 10:07
About four decades ago, the US kicked off the developed world’s last major economic paradigm shift — the supply side revolution.
Capital gains taxes were slashed. President Ronald Reagan and UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher took on air traffic controllers and coal miners. The power of unions faded and that of corporations grew. Some people got very rich. But inequality rose, and eventually, overall trend growth slowed.
