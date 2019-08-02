Opinion Trump is destroying the Obama presidency premise, and Dems are still in shock Trump cannot eradicate all of Obama’s changes, however; half of the candidates on the stage at the most recent Democratic debate were non-white BL PREMIUM

It is one thing for Donald Trump to reverse everything Barack Obama did. His quest is nearing completion. From the Iran nuclear deal to the Paris climate agreement, Trump is stamping on anything with his predecessor’s name on it. The unfinished task is Obamacare, which Republicans have only partially disabled. It is thus ironic that most Democrats vying to replace Trump would finish the job for him.

Very few are promising to restore Obamacare. The main exception is Joe Biden, who, as Obama’s number two, helped enact the Affordable Care Act. Even Biden, however, is conflicted about whether to boast of his Obama association, or change the subject.