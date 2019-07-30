Opinion ENVIRONMENTAL CRISIS Investors have an obligation to act on climate change The lack of action in this environmental crisis involves combinations of individuals, businesses and governments BL PREMIUM

We have 10 years — 12 at the most — to stop the catastrophic climate crisis from altering our planet beyond recognition.

This is not inflammatory rhetoric but science that is accepted by most international institutions as fact. Ice caps are melting at a previously unseen rate and cataclysmic weather is becoming common — and that is just the beginning. So, what is behind the apparent inaction?